Gavin Rauser (91) is greeted by fans as he exits the ice after the first period during the Alumni Game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 9, 2020. The former Campbell River Storm skater is joining the team’s staff as an assistant coach for the upcoming VIJHL season. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Storm alumnus joins team as assistant coach

‘We will be a top contender in the VIJHL,’ says former player Gavin Rauser, who joins Storm staff

A former Campbell River Storm skater will be joining the team as an assistant coach this season, the organization announced last week.

Gavin Rauser, who grew up in Campbell River and advanced through the local minor hockey ranks, played with the team from 2013 to 2015, helping the club to the Keystone Cup, Cyclone Taylor Cup and VIJHL Championships along the way.

“Growing up here, I have always loved Campbell River. My family, friends and so many different people have always supported me through any aspirations that I have tried to attain,” he said. “With such a talented group of core players returning, along with some exciting new recruits joining the system, we will be a top contender in the VIJHL and I feel extremely fortunate that I will have the opportunity to be part of that.”

In his two seasons with the team, the 23-year-old forward scored 63 points (26 goals and 37 assists) in the regular seasons. He went on to play three seasons of Junior A hockey with the BCHL’s Powell River Kings. In his final year there, he captained the team to win the Island Division Championship.

Most recently, he played two seasons with Vancouver Island University Mariners.

“Dating back to my playing days, I always strived to be the best teammate that I could and aspire to translate those qualities into the aspects of coaching,” Rauser said. “Now that I have stepped away from playing the game competitively, I hope I can bring the leadership qualities that I have learned through my career and aid in the developmental process that transpires in order to form a tightly-knit, championship-calibre team.”

According to the Storm, while he is working as the team’s assistant coach, Rauser will be studying full-time at Vancouver Island University where he is pursuing a bachelor of business administration degree in finance through online courses.

