Ethan Raduy of Qualicum Beach has signed with the Campbell River Storm, the team announced on June 30, 2020.

‘Our team just got a lot harder to play against’ – Storm announce new signing

Ethan Raudy of Qualicum Beach is also pursuing Junior A opportunities this season

A new addition to the Campbell River Storm is excited to contribute to the team’s winning culture. Ethan Raduy of Qualicum Beach has signed with the Junior B squad, the team announced June 30.

“They are a great organization with a super competitive team supported by a great coaching staff and loyal fans,” said Raduy in a Storm press release. “From what I have heard, Friday nights at the Brindy can get quite loud, intense and rowdy, which makes me extremely excited to help contribute to the Storm’s success especially in an atmosphere like the Brindy.”

Raduy, 18, first impressed Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone as an affiliate player with the Oceanside Generals two seasons ago.

“I loved his tenacity and ability to turn pucks over on the forecheck,” said Stone in the press release. “He has gotten stronger, thicker and smarter in those past two seasons and we are very excited Ethan chose our program.”

Raduy plans to pursue Junior A opportunities this season as well, but Stone said if the 5-foot-11-inch, 180-pound forward does play in Campbell River, “our team just got a lot harder to play against.”

The left-handed skater was born and raised in Qualicum Beach and moved to the Shawnigan Lake Academy program, which is part of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) in 2017. Last year, in 33 games regular season games with the U-18 Prep team, he scored five goals and logged 12 assists.

The Storm said he is expected to be at the team’s main camp in August before pursuing opportunities at a Junior A camp.

