Campbell River volleyball player invited to national team training camp

Volleyball athlete Emoni Bush, a member of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation, poses for a photo in Campbell River on Sept. 19, 2019. Bush, 16, is one of two B.C. athletes invited to take part in a virtual training camp with the U20 Women’s National Team. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

A Vancouver Island volleyball player has secured an invitation to join the National Women’s U20 training group this summer.

Campbell Riverite Emoni Bush is one of two British Columbian athletes to be invited to join Volleyball Canada’s U20 women’s virtual training group.

According to a Volleyball Canada press release, the program is designed to “further connect, educate and continue development of the selected athletes as Canada looks towards World Championship qualification in 2021.”

“While every coach and athlete would love to be in the gym, we recognize the significant challenge we are all facing during the pandemic. It is critical that our coaches and athletes continue to develop athletes through high performance pathways toward the men’s and women’s indoor national teams,” said Dawna Sales, Director of Athlete and Coach Pathways in the press release. “To work with world-leading professional staff that traditionally wouldn’t be available in July to our youth and junior athletes is just one of the opportunities to extend our programs.”

The invited athletes will take part in sessions throughout July and August, which will include support from Team Canada staff on technical, tactical, and mental skill development, the release said.

Bush, 16, is a member of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation. She competed with the U18 Women’s National Indoor Volleyball team last year. They finished 14th at the world championships in Egypt.

As a Grade 11 player, she helped her high school team, the Carihi Tyees to a repeat appearance in the provincial finals last season when they walked away with a silver medal.

Last month, she received the 2019 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

Bush is among 23 athletes to be invited to take part in the training group this summer. The majority of the athletes are from Ontario and Alberta, but Katarina Pantovic of Vancouver is the only other British Columbian.

