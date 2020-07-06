Volleyball athlete Emoni Bush, a member of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation, poses for a photo in Campbell River on Sept. 19, 2019. Bush, 16, is one of two B.C. athletes invited to take part in a virtual training camp with the U20 Women’s National Team. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River volleyball player invited to national team training camp

Emoni Bush will join Volleyball Canada’s U20 women’s virtual summer program

A Vancouver Island volleyball player has secured an invitation to join the National Women’s U20 training group this summer.

Campbell Riverite Emoni Bush is one of two British Columbian athletes to be invited to join Volleyball Canada’s U20 women’s virtual training group.

According to a Volleyball Canada press release, the program is designed to “further connect, educate and continue development of the selected athletes as Canada looks towards World Championship qualification in 2021.”

RELATED: Carihi Tyees repeat as silver medallists at AAA provincials

“While every coach and athlete would love to be in the gym, we recognize the significant challenge we are all facing during the pandemic. It is critical that our coaches and athletes continue to develop athletes through high performance pathways toward the men’s and women’s indoor national teams,” said Dawna Sales, Director of Athlete and Coach Pathways in the press release. “To work with world-leading professional staff that traditionally wouldn’t be available in July to our youth and junior athletes is just one of the opportunities to extend our programs.”

RELATED: Campbell River teen helps Canada to first win at U18 volleyball worlds

The invited athletes will take part in sessions throughout July and August, which will include support from Team Canada staff on technical, tactical, and mental skill development, the release said.

Bush, 16, is a member of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation. She competed with the U18 Women’s National Indoor Volleyball team last year. They finished 14th at the world championships in Egypt.

RELATED: ‘It makes me feel really happy’: Campbell River volleyball player receives prestigious provincial award

As a Grade 11 player, she helped her high school team, the Carihi Tyees to a repeat appearance in the provincial finals last season when they walked away with a silver medal.

Last month, she received the 2019 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

Bush is among 23 athletes to be invited to take part in the training group this summer. The majority of the athletes are from Ontario and Alberta, but Katarina Pantovic of Vancouver is the only other British Columbian.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Defenceman re-signs with Campbell River Storm

Just Posted

Campbell River volleyball player invited to national team training camp

Emoni Bush will join Volleyball Canada’s U20 women’s virtual summer program

Campbell Riverite advancing to quarter-finals of Maxim Cover Girl Contest

‘Now it’s do or die time,’ said local model and DJ Kristy Watkins

Defenceman re-signs with Campbell River Storm

Grady Franklin of Deloraine, Man. ready to return to Campbell River

Two injured hikers airlifted from North Vancouver Island Park

Campbell River and Comox Search and Rescue hoist team rescued the injured from Cape Scott Provincial Park

B.C. village’s local government sees four mayoral changes within three months

Resignations and appointments happened in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. accommodators need phone lines to light up as in-province travel given green light

Travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic have decimated the tourism and hospitality industries

B.C. extends income assistance exemption for COVID-19

Provincial program to match Ottawa’s CERB, student pay

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Two dead in motorcycle crashes on Hwy. 99 near Pemberton over the weekend

Crashes also sent multiple people to hospital

‘Falling like dominoes’: Pandemic could lead to closure of 10% of Canada’s legions

Data shows 167 out of 1,381 legions have applied for CEBA

Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from coronavirus complications

During Cordero’s hospitalization, Kloots sent him daily videos of her and their 1-year-old son, Elvis,

Northern communities welcome tourists as province opens to in-B.C. travellers

Officials have asked British Columbians to be careful as they travel this summer

300 Cache Creek residents on evacuation alert due to flood risk as river rises

Heavy rainfall on Canada Day has river rising steadily, threatening 175 properties

First glimpse of Canada’s true COVID-19 infection rate expected mid-July

At least 105,000 Canadians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus was identified

Most Read