Campbell River’s Emoni Bush is among 10 B.C. athletes receiving a Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

‘It makes me feel really happy’: Campbell River volleyball player receives prestigious provincial award

Emoni Bush is among 10 B.C. athletes to receive Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

A Campbell River volleyball player is receiving provincial recognition. Emoni Bush, 16, is among the 10 Indigenous athletes receiving the 2019 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

The 16 year-old athlete is a member of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation. She just wrapped up Grade 11 during which she helped the Carihi Tyees win silver at provincials last year. Bush also competed with Team Canada at the U18 World Championships, where the team finished 14th.

RELATED: Local volleyball star finishes 14th alongside national team at worlds

The awards were created by the Indigenous Sport Physical Activity and Recreation Council (ISPARC) and the provincial government to highlight the achievements of Indigenous youth athletes across B.C. by honouring their excellence in sport, commitment to education, the positive role they play in their communities and how they demonstrate leadership on and off the court, according to a press release.

“Sport can play a powerful role in helping us lead healthy lives, and that’s particularly true for children and youth,” said Premier John Horgan. “These awards are an opportunity to recognize an celebrate these exceptional athletes’ accomplishments in sport, school, and community.”

Story continues below.

Bush is a role model for fellow Indigenous athletes. She plays volleyball with her younger cousins whenever she can and encourages them to pursue sports.

Last fall, 36 regional recipients were recognized (including Campbell River’s Ty Ludwikowski) and the group was whittled down to the core 10 who are receiving provincial awards.

Bush found out she was receiving the provincial award in late February. She was looking forward to attending the provincial award ceremony in Kamloops during the Gathering Our Voices Indigenous Youth Leadership Training in March, but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s had to keep it a secret for months, until the award recipients were officially announced.

Bush said she hopes the award makes her community proud.

“It just makes me feel really happy,” she said.

Bush and her fellow winners will be presented with their awards during the regional awards ceremony which is scheduled for this fall.

To increase the awareness of the achievements of Indigenous athletes, ISPARC and the BC Sports Hall of Fame have partnered together to create a permanent display for the Premier’s Awards provincial recipients.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Emoni Bush spikes the ball past Eva Person during the Girls AAA Island Championship final in November 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Emoni Bush spikes the ball against the United States during Team Canada’s final game of pool play at the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U18 World Championship on Sept. 9 in Ismailia, Egypt. Photo by FIVB

Previous story
Sportsnet considering computer-generated imagery, pumped-in noise if NHL resumes

Just Posted

‘It makes me feel really happy’: Campbell River volleyball player receives prestigious provincial award

Emoni Bush is among 10 B.C. athletes to receive Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

Six northwestern Vancouver Island rivers undergoing fish habitat restoration

Coastal Restoration Fund project addresses river bank instability between Tahsis and Zeballos

First Nation praises BC Ferries’ ‘phenomenal’ grocery delivery service to community

With over 1850 boxes delivered, the ferry service continues to transport groceries from Port Hardy to Klemtu and Bella Bella

Discovery Passage Aquarium to open June 27

Maximum of eight visitors allowed at a time, no touch tanks this year

Sayward Clean-Up Day to be held on July 18 and 19

The event will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Main Road Yard.

Eight more weeks of CERB to cost $17.9 billion, budget officer says

The CERB, now budgeted at $60 billion, has paid out $43.51 billion to 8.41 million people

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation wants murder charge laid against police officer who shot Chantel Moore

‘No one needs to give up their life on a wellness check’, reads a statement from the First Nation

Barring public from open council meetings exceeds authority: B.C. Ombudsperson

Orders affected the public attending council meetings

Overdose deaths take time to report due to contributing factors, says Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry responds to petition calling for overdose deaths to be announced

B.C. forests watchdog calls for further protection of fish-bearing streams

Recommended legislation targets “chronic problem” of logging road sediment in fish habitat

Insurance ‘shock’ for B.C. pub operator who found a way to reopen after COVID shutdown

‘It’s not just us, it’s happening to other bar owners,’ says Donegal’s operator Daniel Cook

Most Read