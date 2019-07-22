Campbell River Storm strengthen their research and analysis

The Campbell River Storm are getting into analytics.

The Storm announced this week that they have hired Isaac Melkerson as Director of Research and Analysis. In his role with the Jr. B franchise’s program, Melkerson will lead the Storm’s newly-formed Department of Analytics and work closely with both Storm head coach and general manager, Lee Stone, and associate coach and assistant GM Travis McMillan.

“Since day one in Campbell River, I’ve always wanted to have a department that focused on providing data on certain areas of the game,” Stone said in a press release. “our goal is to take our program to the next level and I firmly believe Isaac will help us do that both in team success and individual success. The data he will provide for Travis and I will allow us to focus on certain areas of improvement for players looking to play at the next level and with overall team success.”

Melkerson, currently with the Kelowna Rockets analytics team, was originally introduced to Stone by Quinn Mulligan, Rockets director of analytics. Mulligan said, “Isaac is a very capable analyst who has made great contributions to our analytics team in Kelowna over the past three season. I’m excited for Isaac to have the opportunity to work directly with Lee and Travis and to see how they can integrate analytics into their decision making.”

Melkerson said, “I am really excited to join a team that has had the success the Storm have had. Being able to put some numbers behind what we are doing and helping these kids get to the next level will be a really rewarding experience. I will be analyzing and tracking game tape in order to gain a deeper understanding of what we are seeing on the ice. These reports that I will produce will help inform Coach Stone on how to improve the team and individual players. The ultimate goal is to continue wining and moving players onto the next level.”

Melkerson is a recent university of Victoria graduate and has worked with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League for the last three seasons.

