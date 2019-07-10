Campbell River Storm acquire hard-working, smooth skating defenseman

The Campbell River Storm have acquired 2000-born left handed defenseman Jake Boxer for the 2019/20 Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season.

Boxer, originally from Green Bay, Wisconsin, spend the last several seasons with his highschool team at Bay Port High, according to a Storm press release. Over four seasons with Bay Port, Boxer played in 93 games tallying 19 goals and 33 assists for 52 points and 56 penalty minutes. Boxer had his most productive seasons in his junior and senior year. Two seasons ago, Boxer tallied nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 24 games. However, Boxer bettered his numbers this past season, tallying eight goals and 21 assists for 29 points in 24 games, leading his team in scoring.

“Jake is a tenacious defender with the ability to find the net when it matters most,” says Bay Port High Pirates coach Bill LaBelle. “(He’s) a hard working blue collar play who can always be depended on for an honest effort.”

Boxer is currently training with a local power skating coach in Green Bay and will report to the Storm for ID camp on July 26 and return to Campbell River in late August as he prepares for main camp at the end of the month.

“Waking up every morning being able to do something I love with a group of guys that have the same passion for the game,” said Boxer when asked what most excited him about playing for the Storm. “I try to model my game after Victor Hedman because his ability to see the ice and his grit in the corners makes it a difficult task for opposing teams making him such a great player who leads by example.

Boxer made it clear when asked what his goal for the season was: “To have a ring on my finger at the end of the year.”

Storm coach Lee Stone said, “Boxer’s style of play will endear him to Storm fans because of his competitive nature and flair for he offensive side of the game. He is a hard working, driven player that leads by example and will be a great influence on some of our younger players.”

Previous story
Vancouver Island MLA heading into Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Trout and coho stranded in pools with reduced food amid drought on North Island

Streamflows remain low despite rainfall

Alberta resident photographs grizzly north of Campbell River

Multiple grizzly sightings reported in recent weeks

It’s baby season at MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre in Comox Valley

Cash-strapped non-profit in need of donations

New process to ‘streamline’ development approvals in Campbell River, says city

Developers will meet with city planners starting July 29

Conditions ‘very dry’ in Campbell River and across Vancouver Island despite rainfall

Low runoff on the Campbell River poised to break records going back 60 years

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Mountain biker found dead on Vancouver Island trail

A mountain biker died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night. Village of… Continue reading

U.S. Navy being sued for expanded flights from island near Victoria

Washington State attorney general announces lawsuit against navy for expanded operations

Most Read