Stone re-joins Campbell River Storm as head coach/GM

Lee Stone (back row, left) has returned as coach and general manager of the Campbell River Storm. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm announced Tuesday that Lee Stone will return behind the bench as head coach/general manager.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return home. Although I may not have been born in Campbell River, it certainly has become home over the past six seasons,” Stone said in a press release the team distributed via Twitter. “I can’t wait to step onto the ice at the Brindy, mingle with fans and get to work with our incredible group of volunteers and staff.”

The returned Storm bench boss spent half of last season with the BCHL Surrey Eagles.

“I’d like to thank the Eagles for providing me with an incredible learning experience that I’m excited to share with our players in their goals to reach the BCHL,” Stone said.

Since first joining the Storm in 2013, Stone’s record as head coach has been 254 wins, 71 losses, 9 ties and 18 OT losses (.762 winning percentage) in all competitions (regular season, playoffs, provincials and Western Canadians). His squads have captured three league championships, a Cyclone Taylor Cup and a Keystone Cop.

Last year, Stone also served as the 2019 Cyclone Taylor Cup chairperson, hosted by the Storm.

“It was a lot of work, some sleepless nights, but in the end, it went off extremely well, thanks to all the support we received, and always receive, from the community,” Stone said.

“A big thank-you to Storm owner Linda Lahtinen who made this possible. I look forward to bringing Brent (Patterson Memorial Trophy) back home to the Brindy where he belongs,” Stone said.

In other Storm news yesterday, the Storm announced that former Storm player Travis McMillan has joined the team as associate coach/assistant general manager. McMillan joins the Storm from the Heritage Junior Hockey League where he’s been head coach of the Cochrane Generals since late in the 2017/18 season. In Cochrange, he had a record of 27-9-2.

MacMillan has wanted to be part of the Storm coaching staff for a few years, returning head coach Stone said.

“Travis is an alumnus who reached out to us in 2016 looking for a spot. He’s wanted this for a very long time,” Stone said. “His record in Cochrane can’t be ignored and I am thrilled to be able to work with someone who is as excited as I am to be returning to CR.”

Calgary product McMilland played a half season with the Storm in 2007 before going to the Glacier Kings where he became their captain. He returned to Campbell River for his 20 year. Since aging out of junior hockey, McMillan played a season of Senior AAA hockey. He then went to Haaga-Helia University in Finland specializing in Sports Administration and Leisure Management. While there he played some university hockey and became an assistant coach with the Vierumaki United U-20 A Juniors in 2014. He then rturned to Canada and coached minor midge in Alberta before joining the Generals in 2017.

RELATED: Former Campbell River Storm coach takes up assistant coaching duties with BCHL’s Surrey Eagles

RELATED: Campbell River Storm, GM Lee Stone part ways – partially

RELATED: Storm part ways with head coach Cam Basarab

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter