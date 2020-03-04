Campbell River’s Isaac Tonkin-Palmer and Nanaimo’s Ben Coghlan meet at the boards during VIJHL round 1 playoff action between the Nanaimo Buccaneers and the Campbell River Storm at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on March 3, 2020. The Storm won the game 5-4 and take a 3-2 best-of-seven series lead. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm one win away from Division Finals

Storm lead Nanaimo Buccaneers 3-2 in best-of-seven VIJHL playoff series

The Campbell River Storm are one win away from advancing to the next round of the VIJHL playoffs.

The Storm peppered the Nanaimo Buccaneers net with shots on their way to a 5-4 victory at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena Tuesday night.

Buccs goalie Austin Dendl, who’s been solid in net for his team all series, faced a series-high 61 shots from the home team.

For the Buccs offense, it was quality over quantity in the shots department. They shot on the Storm net just 24 times but needed fewer than five chances to score in the first period, with affiliate player (AP) James Joyce netting the opening goal at 1:57 of the frame.

The Storm returned from the first break with focus. They scored three unanswered goals in less than three minutes and added one more before Nanaimo was able to respond.

The first goal came from Noah Fladager at 6:28 of the period, who capitalized on a juicy rebound as Jory Swanson and Isaac Tonkin-Palmer picked up assists. Then, just over 1.5 minutes later, Tonkin-Palmer scored a goal of his own on a Storm power play with Swanson and Owen Christensen getting credited with assists.

Tonkin-Palmer then added one more point to his tally at 8:47 of the period with Storm captain Kyle Jennings picking up the assist.

With less than five minutes to go in the period, Cody Savey gave the Storm a 4-1 lead with an unassisted goal. But Nanaimo would not back down. With Tonkin-Palmer in the box for slashing, the Buccs stormed the Campbell River net. Goalie Aaron de Kok got tangled with up with his own team and the Buccs scored, which had fans screaming for a no-goal.

The goal would stand and Nanaimo would continue to erase their deficit as Jaxon Krupa scored his second of the night with less than two minutes to go in the frame to bring his team within one point.

At 7:14 of the third period, Nanaimo tied things up as Luke Golka scored with the assist going to Connor Casparie.

In the first four games of the series, the Storm earned all their wins in regulation time. When the games went to overtime, Nanaimo proved victorious.

So with everything equal at 4-4 and just over 10 minutes to go in regulation, the Storm were chasing a goal.

They would find one with less than two minutes to go in regulation time. Jackson Dyke, from Ryan Suzukovich and Josh Pederson, scored his first playoff goal of the season to lift the Storm to a 5-4 game 5 victory and a 3-2 series lead over the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

The Storm need just one more win to advance to the VIJHL North Division finals.

The winner of the series will face the Oceanside Generals, who eliminated the Kerry Park Islanders from the post-season with four-straight wins.

In the South Division, the Victoria Cougars lead the Saanich Braves 3-0, while the Peninsula Panthers lead the Westshore Wolves 2-1.

The Storm travel to Nanaimo for Game 6 Thursday night at the Pirate Ship. Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m. Game 7, if needed, would be played in Campbell River on Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

NOTES: Jory Swanson was recognized before the game as the fan-favourite Storm player this season. He earned more than 600 fan votes in the online contest. He will receive a custom suit from Jim’s Clothes Closet.

Over the weekend, Josh Pederson was announced as the VIJHL Mac McWilliams Memorial Trophy as the league’s Unsung Hero. Storm players have won the award three times in the last five years with Storm alumni Kobe Oishi and Damon Kramer previously earning the honour.

The Storm picked up another league award over the weekend. Head Coach Lee Stone was named the VIJHL Coach of the Year.

RELATED: Campbell River Midget Tyees sweep JDF Grizzlies in Island Championship series

RELATED: Storm fall to Buccaneers in overtime, series now tied

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell River Storm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Storm celebrate a goal during VIJHL round 1 playoff action between the Nanaimo Buccaneers and the Campbell River Storm at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on March 3, 2020. The Storm won the game 5-4 and take a 3-2 best-of-seven series lead. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm forward Pearce Messer shoots on the Nanaimo net during VIJHL round 1 playoff action between the Nanaimo Buccaneers and the Campbell River Storm at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on March 3, 2020. The Storm won the game 5-4 and take a 3-2 best-of-seven series lead. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Jory Swanson was the winner of the fan vote. As the fan-favourite player this year, he receives a custom suit from Jim’s Clothes Closet. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Just Posted

City of Campbell River approves 2020 Downtown Small Initiatives projects

A sixth event for CR Live Streets, new bike racks, garbage cans and more coming to downtown

Greenways trains more trail stewards

Campbell River has a growing number of trail stewards thanks to a… Continue reading

Two-week spring break returns to Campbell River public schools

School District 72 has drafted calendars for the next three years

Fisheries and Oceans Canada to reinstate 2019 Fraser River Chinook sports fishing restrictions on interim basis

North Island-Powell River MP calls for measures to support sport fishery

‘Tide Pool’ selected for Campbell River’s Rockland roundabout centrepiece

Roundabout construction will begin this summer, with centrepiece work to follow

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

2 arrested in bust of social media app drug operation in Cowichan

Quantities of suspected MDMA and Shatter, a marijuana derivative and benzodiazepine, were seized.

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Victoria man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Most Read