The Campbell River Midget Prep Tyees are officially Island Champions and will now head to North Saanich for the Tier-2 Provincial Championship in March. Photo submitted

Campbell River Midget Tyees sweep JDF Grizzlies in Island Championship series

After an 8-1-1 regular season, Tyees go another 5-0 through playoffs, now head off to provincials

The Campbell River Midget Prep Tyees have had one heck of a season, and thanks to a few more exceptional team performances over the past month, it now isn’t set to end for another couple of weeks.

The team cruised to a blistering 8-1-1 record in the regular season, easily securing first place heading into the round-robin facet of the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association (VIAHA) playoffs.

The team started its playoff run at home Feb. 1 against the Nanaimo Clippers and continued to show why they deserved their regular-season record, defeating the Clippers by a score of 10-3.

They couldn’t mount quite the same kind of offensive effort the following weekend against their second round opponents, but still managed to down the Cowichan Capitals handily Feb. 8 down south by a score of 7-2, which meant they finished first in their zone in the round-robin and would host the second-place team from the south, the Peninsula Eagles, in the VIAHA league semi-finals the following week.

The Eagles proved to be much more of a challenge for the No. 1 seed in the north on Feb. 15, fighting their way to a 2-2 tie and sending the game to overtime. It took less than two minutes of the extra frame for the Tyees to find the back of the net and take the game, however, sending the home squad to the league championship.

RELATED: Midget Tyees claim semi-final victory over Peninsula

That championship was a best-of-three series against the Juan de Fuca Grizzlies.

They didn’t need all three games to secure the championship, however. On Saturday, the Tyees hosted the Grizzlies for Game 1 and put together a complete game performance, getting back to their high-scoring ways as well as getting an outstanding performance from goaltender Tyler Murray for a final score of 9-0.

Game two went the following day down in Victoria, but the team didn’t show any signs of slowing down, nor did their hot goaltender. Despite the effort the previous day and the travel time in between the back-to-back games, they again easily handled the top team from the south, winning by a score of 7-0 and earning the league title, outscoring their opponents in the final series by a whopping 16-0.

The team will now prepare for the Provincial Tier-2 Championship tournament, which takes place March 15-19 in North Saanich at the Panorama Recreation Centre.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Construction begins on Robron Park field house in Campbell River

Just Posted

Comox-Strathcona hospital board members fear Island Health will ignore opposition to lab service contract

Motion passed expresses opposition; demands Island Health explain potential impact

PHOTOS: Construction begins on Robron Park field house in Campbell River

Project a long time in the making

PHOTOS: Campbell River cheers on Wounded Warriors BC

Annual eight-day run raises money and awareness for mental health issues amongst service members

Campbell River Storm surge to 2-1 VIJHL playoff series lead

Nanaimo Buccaneers host Game 4 Sunday night

Campbell River curler advances to championship round at provincials

Karly King Simpson and partner Connar Croteau play a knockout game tonight

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

UPDATE: Youth arrested after suspected arson at Prince Rupert CN Rail roundhouse

Cause currently unknown

Teen singer from Vancouver Island passes American Idol audition

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith going to Hollywood after impressing celebrity judges

Cockpit recorder inactive in Australian air tanker tragedy, crash probe finds

Investigation continues in crash of Coulson C-130 air tanker

Washington state coronavirus not yet showing up in B.C.

Officials watching for similar cluster as Kirkland nursing home

Tapping into the Vancouver Island maple syrup industry

Glenn Janzen is one of the Island’s many maple syrup producers

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Most Read