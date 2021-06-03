Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo

Woman stabbed multiple times outside Campbell River grocery store

Campbell River RCMP seeking public assistance to identify suspect in stabbing

The Campbell River RCMP received an urgent call for assistance outside the Superstore at 1424 Island Highway in Campbell River on June 2 at 9:14 p.m.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a female in her 40s was approached by a male, who was unknown to her, Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP said in a press release. The male brandished a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times, inflicting serious injuries. After receiving medical treatment, the woman has since been released from hospital.

“At this point in time it is not clear what the motivation for the attack was,” said Const. Tyre. “We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male and ask that anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police to please contact the local detachment.”

Police are working on obtaining a full description of the suspect, but he is described as:

– Having a slender build and an average height;

– Wearing jeans, dark hoodie with the hood up, and wearing a dark colour backpack.

Police are specifically looking for anyone with dash cam footage from the area between the hours of 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. as well as any witnesses that may have information that can lead to the identification of the suspect.

If you have information that can lead to the identity of the suspect, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Most Read