Police dog called in after report of man seen rummaging through vehicle in Campbell River

At approximately 11 a.m. on May 18, in the 600 block of Alexander Rd., police received a call after a male was seen rummaging through a vehicle and then stumbling away in an apparent drug haze.

Fortunately at the time, Police Dog Services was on duty and PDS Gator started to track in a wooded area where the 32-year-old suspect was located suffering from an opioid overdose, Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre said in a press release. Gator’s highly skilled handler administered Naloxone to the male and initiated a call to BC Ambulance services.

Unfortunately, due to the nature of the location the male had been located in, it was going to be very difficult for paramedics to reach the man. A second RCMP member attended and administered a second dose of Naloxone, which allowed the man to be able to walk with assistance to the ambulance.

In the resulting investigation it was determined the truck the suspect had been in was stolen and there were other goods in the vehicle that were also believed to be stolen.

