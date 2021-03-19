Campbell River RCMP Street Crimes Unit seizes drugs, cash, and weapons

The Campbell River RCMP Street Crimes Unit seized drugs, cash, and weapons during an arrest on March 12, 2021. RCMP photo

Campbell River Street Crimes Unit arrested a 37-year-old Campbell River man for drug related offences on March 12.

The male was seen doing drug deals in various locations in Campbell River over the course a brief investigation, according to a Campbell River RCMP press release says. The man was eventually arrested on the sea walk at the Simms Creek pump station.

As a result of the arrest and investigation the Street Crimes Unit seized:

65 grams of Cocaine

Close to $5000 cash

2 cell phones

2 large knives, bear spray and other weapons

A 2006 Hyundai Accent

The accused was released on conditions with an initial court date set in June, 2021. Police will be recommending charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine.

“Any time we are able to remove drugs from the street and hold people who traffic in illicit drugs accountable, it’s a positive for the community,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “This is an excellent example of the work our members do on a day to day basis in Campbell River and the kind of successes that can be accomplished with focussed investigations.”

If you wish to report criminal activity, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. In an emergency call 911.

