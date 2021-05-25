Impaired driving incidents in Campbell River mar the May long weekend

You would think after forty plus years of impaired driving education that nobody would be foolish enough to step behind the wheel of a vehicle when they are impaired, but what we see on the roads blows that theory out of the water, Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell river RCMP says.

Officers responded to a collision in the 700 block of Robron Rd. shortly before 2 a.m. on May 22. A Volkswagen Jetta had managed to collide with two parked cars. Investigation into the incident determined that the “N” driver had alcohol in his system contrary to the restrictions of his licence and he was immediately suspended from driving with an Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

Meanwhile, members from Vancouver Island’s Highway Patrol Unit conducted an enforcement blitz in the Campbell River Area on May 22. Multiple drivers were removed from the road as they were already prohibited from driving, and four more are now prohibited from driving after being caught impaired behind the wheel.

The on Sunday, May 24, Campbell River RCMP were called to the area of Hilchey and Island Highway South at 5:54 p.m. after a fast moving station wagon going southbound on Island Highway South rear ended a pickup truck and then took off running into a light pole by the Tim Horton’s in Willow Point.

The subsequent investigation determined that the driver was impaired and he was issued an Immediate Roadside Prohibition as well as tickets for fleeing the initial accident.

