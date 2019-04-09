VIDEO: Cart-load of tobacco stolen from Discovery Foods in Campbell River

Discovery Foods is offering a $1,000 reward to help catch a suspect who allegedly broke into one of its stores and stole a shopping cart full of a tobacco products early Monday morning.

On Tuesday, Campbell River Crime Stoppers posted video footage on its Facebook page showing the alleged break-and-enter at the Willow Point location.

In the video, someone dressed entirely in black – apart from a pair of bright yellow gloves and what appear to be grey running shoes – enters the store with a shopping cart containing a large clear plastic bag.

The edge of the shopping cart is visible as products are loaded into the bag, but the alleged burglar is outside of the frame.

A moment later, the suspect walks into view of the surveillance camera and appears to raid a second checkout area without finding anything, before wheeling the cart into the night.

A time stamp on the video indicates the theft unfolded between 2:11 and 2:13 a.m. on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Man stabbed in the back during altercation in Campbell River

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP seize fentanyl, meth as three arrested in drug trafficking case

READ MORE: Who is Batman? Man dressed as superhero in viral B.C. RCMP incident still unknown

The suspect “broke into the Willow Point Discovery Foods and targeted cigarettes,” according to a notice on the website of Campbell River Crime Stoppers.

“Property was loaded into a grocery cart and the suspect fled on foot pushing the cart.”

Crime Stoppers also released still images, noting that although the suspect’s face is disguised, someone may recognize their shoes or clothes “or may already have knowledge of further details pertaining to this crime.”

In a Facebook post, Discovery Foods said that its Willow Point location was broken into early on Monday morning and that “an undisclosed amount of tobacco was stolen.”

The company’s owners are offering a $1,000 award “for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.”

Crime Stoppers, which offers a separate reward of up to $2,000, is not involved in managing the reward offered by Discovery Foods.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the Campbell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers, using the hotline 1-800-222-8477 or the Crime Stoppers website.

@davidgordonkoch

david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter