Campbell River police say three people were arrested on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into local drug trafficking. File photo

Campbell River RCMP seize fentanyl, meth as three arrested in drug trafficking case

Bust was part of ‘efforts towards disrupting the local drug trade’

Three people were arrested on Thursday in connection with an ongoing investigation into local drug trafficking, according to Campbell River RCMP.

Sgt. Dave Johnson told the Mirror on Saturday that police seized fentanyl and methamphetamines along with an undisclosed amount of cash during the bust, which happened in central Campbell River.

Police haven’t released details about the quantity of drugs seized, but the amount and the way it was packaged supports trafficking-related charges, as opposed to simple possession, Johnson said.

“It’s obvious whether it’s packaged for personal use or if it’s packaged for resale,” he said.

In a media release, Johnson said that “a vehicle was stopped and one female and two males were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and taken into custody.”

The incident involved Mounties from the Street Crimes Unit and took place at 12:25 p.m. on Thursday as part of an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation, Johnson said in the release.

He added that “the three involved were released on documents compelling them to court with attached conditions they are to abide by.”

“Any disruption of the local drug trade has an immediate impact on the community,” Johnson said in the Friday night release.

“The members of the Campbell River RCMP will be continuing their efforts towards disrupting the local drug trade and maintaining the safety of the community.”

He added that local RCMP ask that “any suspicious incidents be reported to the police or through your local Crime Stoppers.”

READ MORE: RCMP bust reported drug lab on Vancouver Island

READ MORE: Who is Batman? Man dressed as superhero in viral B.C. RCMP incident still unknown

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP and civilians restrain ‘irate’ suspect, bikini-clad partner found nearby

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera
Next story
ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP seize fentanyl, meth as three arrested in drug trafficking case

Bust was part of ‘efforts towards disrupting the local drug trade’

Wind warning issued across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada warns winds may rise to 70 km/hr, 90 km/hr near the water

UPDATED: Campbell River students walk out of classes to demand action on climate change

Students also call for ban on plastic bags and straws amid youth-led climate protests worldwide

Strathcona Regional District asks for local clean-up help from aquaculture company

Directors cite projects such as Earth Day beach clean-up on Quadra Island and wild salmon restoration

Campbell River Search and Rescue happy to see new provincial funding

‘It allows us to concentrate on what we are here to do: skillfully respond to the needs of others’

VIDEO: Local man rescues dog from cougars near Campbell River

Mike Germunstad grabbed dog by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

UPDATE: Hundreds without power after wind storm on Vancouver Island

BC Ferries also forced to cancel several mid-morning sailings

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Most Read