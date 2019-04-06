Campbell River RCMP seize fentanyl, meth as three arrested in drug trafficking case

Bust was part of ‘efforts towards disrupting the local drug trade’

Campbell River police say three people were arrested on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into local drug trafficking. File photo

Three people were arrested on Thursday in connection with an ongoing investigation into local drug trafficking, according to Campbell River RCMP.

Sgt. Dave Johnson told the Mirror on Saturday that police seized fentanyl and methamphetamines along with an undisclosed amount of cash during the bust, which happened in central Campbell River.

Police haven’t released details about the quantity of drugs seized, but the amount and the way it was packaged supports trafficking-related charges, as opposed to simple possession, Johnson said.

“It’s obvious whether it’s packaged for personal use or if it’s packaged for resale,” he said.

In a media release, Johnson said that “a vehicle was stopped and one female and two males were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and taken into custody.”

The incident involved Mounties from the Street Crimes Unit and took place at 12:25 p.m. on Thursday as part of an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation, Johnson said in the release.

He added that “the three involved were released on documents compelling them to court with attached conditions they are to abide by.”

“Any disruption of the local drug trade has an immediate impact on the community,” Johnson said in the Friday night release.

“The members of the Campbell River RCMP will be continuing their efforts towards disrupting the local drug trade and maintaining the safety of the community.”

He added that local RCMP ask that “any suspicious incidents be reported to the police or through your local Crime Stoppers.”

