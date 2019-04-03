Members of the Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team entering a home in Errington on April 3. (RCMP photo)

RCMP bust reported drug lab on Vancouver Island

‘These types of situations are very hazardous for first responders’

  • Apr. 3, 2019 6:30 p.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP officials say a reputed drug lab has been busted in Errington.

Police reported that shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Oceanside RCMP were called to reports of suspicious activities in a mobile home in Errington. Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence in plain view that suggested illicit drugs were being made in the home.

Police secured the residence, prepared a search warrant and obtained judicial authorization to enter the residence and search for evidence to support drug-related charges.

On April 3, the Oceanside RCMP called the Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team from RCMP Headquarters in Surrey. A search of the home was performed in the early afternoon.

READ MORE: Bodies of Errington huskies retrieved by RCMP

Police said two men are connected to the residence and charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act are being considered.

“These types of situations are very hazardous for first responders,” said Oceanside RCMP Staff Sgt. Marc Pelletier. “We are very fortunate to have access to the CLEAR Team in order to help us dismantle homemade labs.”

BC Ambulance Service and Coombs Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department personnel were also on-scene to assist police.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Just Posted

Hospital funding system called into question at Campbell River forum

Changes could increase volume of patients treated, says UBC prof

‘It breaks our hearts and spirits’: Health care advocates in Campbell River decry overcrowded hospitals

Capacity increased to 105 beds at Campbell River hospital; Island Health says more efforts underway

Comox Strathcona Waste Management shows plans for landfill gas collection

The plan is to hold off starting collection system until Campbell River landfill site is closed

UPDATE: No one injured in blaze that fully engulfed a Campbell River home

Full callout for fire department that tackled intense blaze

City of Campbell River issues fire reminder

Dry conditions and rules to know for open burning and recreational fires

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

RCMP bust reported drug lab on Vancouver Island

‘These types of situations are very hazardous for first responders’

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Most Read