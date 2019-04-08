Man stabbed in the back during altercation in Campbell River

A man was stabbed in the back during an altercation at an apartment complex in Campbell River on Friday, April 5.

The Campbell River RCMP attended the Campbell River General Hospital at 7 p.m. after receiving a report of a male who had been stabbed.

“It was determined that the victim had been assaulted at an apartment complex in the 600 block of 9th Avenue and was stabbed in the back,” Staff Sgt. Troy Beauregard said in a press release.

Police attended and secured the residence and were able to arrest the suspect without incident. The victim and suspect are known to each other, the incident was not a random attack, Beauregard said.

The victim was treated for his injuries which were minor and later released.

The 35-year-old male suspect is a resident of Campbell River. He was remanded and is appeared in court on Monday.

The Campbell River RCMP continued the investigation through the weekend and ask if you have any information about the incident to contact the Campbell River RCMP Detachment at 250-286-6221

