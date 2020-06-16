Strathcona Regional District office reopens after COVID-19 closure

Public asked to stay away unless absolutely necessary

After months of being closed due to COVID-19, the Strathcona Regional District office will be opening on June 17. File photo

The Strathcona Regional District will be reopening its corporate office tomorrow (June 17) with new protocols and safety plans in place.

The office will be open to all unavoidable in person meetings. Staff ask that any business that can be done over the phone still be done that way, and that no non-essential in-person interaction occur. Any in-person meetings must have an appointment.

Visitors will need to sanitize their hands before and after entry to the building, and physical distancing requirements be met according to posted signage and floor markings. Public washrooms will continue to be closed in the building.

Board and committee meetings will continue to be held electronically, and posted online after the fact. All public hearings have been deffered until after Sept. 7.

The office will be open from Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be closed on holidays.

