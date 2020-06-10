Strathcona Regional District playgrounds open

All parks under SRD jurisdiction now open

The Strathcona Regional District is opening its remaining playgrounds and outdoor equipment effective immediately.

With signage and protocols in place, the district is able to open the Blenkin Park playground in Electoral Area C, the Mitlenatch Park playground in area D, and Hagel Park playground and equipment, also in area D. With this announcement, all SRD parks, playgrounds and trails are open. The regional district had closed its amenities that had shared equipment and touched surfaces.

It had previously opened three other parks.

The regional district is asking all to refrain from using the facilities if they are experiencing any symptoms or are unable to use the facilities safely.

RELATED: SRD plan to reopen parks coming


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

Just Posted

Indigenous Housing a priority for Campbell River and area

Decolonization of housing an ongoing process

Strathcona Regional District playgrounds open

All parks under SRD jurisdiction now open

NIC and Kwiakah First Nation partner for kelp research

Research to be conducted over the summer and will be completed by December 2020

Former BC conservation officer feels vindicated after appeals court nullifies dismissal

Bryce Casavant was fired after refusing orders to euthanize two bear cubs in 2015.

Moonsnails’ collar-shaped egg casings intrigue beachcombers

As pictures of moonsnail collars go viral, the Marine Detective, steps in to educate people

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: BC Community Bat Program

Support bats by participating in the B.C. annual bat count

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

Most Read