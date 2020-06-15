Campbell River’s Strathcona Gardens plans to restart some services soon

Looking at gradual reopening and will implement health and safety measures for staff and public

Strathcona Gardens is looking to slowly reopen its doors to the public.

Based on provincial safety guidelines, Strathcona Gardens will implement measures to ensure and maintain the health and safety of its staff and public.

“We recognize that Strathcona Gardens services and programs are important and, in some cases, critical to the health and wellness of our community,” said Andy Adams, Strathcona Gardens Commission Chair.

The commission is looking at opening one ice surface, the Rod Brind’Amour Arena, when all parameters to support the operation have been put in place, said Adams.

The pool will be considered after summer, for a possible fall opening.

Participation will also look different once the complex opens. A limited number of people will be allowed in and the number of people will be controlled and monitored through a registration or booking system. Walk-ins will not be permitted. These protocols will ensure physical distancing and adequate time to clean the facilities.

Any user group utilizing or booking the facility will be required to have a COVID-19 Exposure Control Plan that clearly demonstrates how activities will be provided to align with the directives of the Provincial Health Officer, local authorities and other regulators (i.e. WorkSafeBC).

Safety plans will be posted for the public with the reopening of services and programs and more information will be made available as specific plans for re-opening are announced.

Due to new regulations that limit group sizes, drop-in attendance and enhanced safety protocols, staff at Strathcona Gardens have suspended membership passes and users can choose to apply a credit to their accounts.

The credit may be used toward the purchase of program registrations, and/or facility bookings, once programs and services resume operation.

Users who wish for a refund can email info@strathconagardens.com.

