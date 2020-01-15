SNOW UPDATE: North Island College closing for the afternoon but Campbell River schools remain open

SD72 parents can come pick up their children if they want to bring them home

School District 72 is not closing its schools this afternoon but if parents want to pick up their kids, they can.

Meanwhile, North Island College is closing its Campbell River and other campuses as of 2:30 this afternoon, although some classes have already been cancelled.

A SD72 statement says, “We are closely monitoring the weather conditions and Environment Canada’s forecast for this evening. At this point, schools will remain open until regular dismissal, however, as always should parents feel the need to pick up students early students will be released to parents. Tonight’s DPAC meeting has been cancelled. We will post notification should anything change and any impacts to schools will be communicated before 7 a.m.”

NIC said at noon today that the following NIC campuses will be closed as of 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15 due to inclement weather:

– Campbell River

– Comox Valley

– St. Joe’s

– Port Alberni

– Ucluelet

Mixalakwila campus remains open, however, ITV classes are cancelled. A decision will be made on NIC opening tomorrow, Jan. 16 first thing tomorrow.

Check https://www.nic.bc.ca/ in the morning for updates.

