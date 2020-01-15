Snow flies in Campbell River

More expected as storm intensifies throughout the day

A winter storm warning is in effect for East Vancouver Island including Campbell River. More than 10 cm of snow is on the way, according to Environment Canada. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Winter is here. The snow is sticking in Campbell River and Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for East Vancouver Island from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay and from Courtenay to Campbell River.

“Heavy snowfall” with 30 cm forecast to fall today and tonight is expected along with “high winds” as a deep low pressure system crosses Vancouver Island.

The snow is expected to “increase significantly in intensity and southeast winds will rise in excess of 70km/h tonight,” the warning bulletin said. “Blowing snow with poor or near zero visibility is expected.”

Today’s forecast is, no surprises, calling for snow with a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Around 10 cm of snow is expected today, with more snow tonight. The high is -2 C and the low is -4 C.

Environment Canada is asking people to consider postponing “non-essential” travel until conditions get better.

BC Transit buses may be delayed today. Alerts are in place for nearly all routes including: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 25 and handyDART.

As of Wednesday morning, school was still on for students in School District 72 and North Island College.

RELATED: Environment Canada expects snow flurries today, snoe tonight in the Campbell River area

RELATED: How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter