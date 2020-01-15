A winter storm warning is in effect for East Vancouver Island including Campbell River. More than 10 cm of snow is on the way, according to Environment Canada. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Snow flies in Campbell River

More expected as storm intensifies throughout the day

Winter is here. The snow is sticking in Campbell River and Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for East Vancouver Island from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay and from Courtenay to Campbell River.

“Heavy snowfall” with 30 cm forecast to fall today and tonight is expected along with “high winds” as a deep low pressure system crosses Vancouver Island.

The snow is expected to “increase significantly in intensity and southeast winds will rise in excess of 70km/h tonight,” the warning bulletin said. “Blowing snow with poor or near zero visibility is expected.”

Today’s forecast is, no surprises, calling for snow with a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Around 10 cm of snow is expected today, with more snow tonight. The high is -2 C and the low is -4 C.

Environment Canada is asking people to consider postponing “non-essential” travel until conditions get better.

BC Transit buses may be delayed today. Alerts are in place for nearly all routes including: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 25 and handyDART.

As of Wednesday morning, school was still on for students in School District 72 and North Island College.

RELATED: Environment Canada expects snow flurries today, snoe tonight in the Campbell River area

RELATED: How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment to Senate
Next story
Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Wednesday garbage and recycling pick up cancelled

thursday may aslo be cancelled, depending on conditions

Snow flies in Campbell River

More expected as storm intensifies throughout the day

MP Blaney welcomes feedback on medical assistance in dying legislation

Over the next two weeks the Government of Canada is holding consultations… Continue reading

Pearce Messer latest Storm player to be recognized by VIJHL

Messer has 3 game-winning goals, 26 points this season

Picture perfect: Get the most from your wedding photography

Stop by the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.!

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

Most Read