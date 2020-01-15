Campbell River’s Wednesday garbage and recycling pick up cancelled

thursday may aslo be cancelled, depending on conditions

Emterra cancelled curbside garbage and recyling pick up Wednesday morning due to snowy conditions in Campbell River. The company says it may cancel Thursday’s service as well depending on conditions. Sections of town affected by the cancellation can put out twice as much for next week’s Wednesday collection (and Thursday if necessary). Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Emterra has confirmed that there will be no curbside garbage and recycling pick-up today – and possibly tomorrow if the snow continues to fall, a notice from the City of Campbell River says.

Today’s collection is postponed until next Wednesday – and they will collect twice the regular permitted amount.

The city will post an update if they postpone collection for tomorrow.

