Routine police patrol comes across drug deal in downtown Campbell River

A RCMP officer on a routine patrol noticed an apparent drug deal in progress in a downtown Campbell River alley around 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.

One male on an E-bike was immediately arrested and cash and several individual packed quantities of suspected Fentanyl were seized, Cambpell River RCMP say in a press release. A 62-year-old Campbell River man could face charges of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance.

