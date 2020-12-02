VIDEO: Pick up truck takes out numerous vehicles, fire hydrant and hits house on the side of Campbell River street

A dark Ford 150 pick-up truck travelling northbound struck multiple cars in the 500 block of Alder St., then struck a fire hydrant and eventually a home.
The incident happened on Nov. 30 at 9:30 p.m.and the male driver fled the scene while eating an ice cream, RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre said in a press release. Police Dog services were utilized and tracked the driver to an apartment building.
A 40-year-old Campbell River man is currently under investigation for several Motor Vehicle Act violations including Failing to Remain at the scene of an accident, Tyre said.