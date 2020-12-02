Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo

Woman spits in business operator’s face, claims she has COVID-19, in downtown Campbell River confrontation

Police were summoned to the 1300 Block of Cedar St. in downtown Campbell River after a report of an altercation between a business operator and a group of individuals who had set up camp in front of their store around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 25.

Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre said that when the business operator tried to hurry the people along as they were trying to open, a female in the group got aggressive with the operator and verbally accosted her, spitting in her face and then spitting on the business door claiming to have COVID-19.

Police were able to apprehend the 37-year-old female close by. She was released on protective conditions for a court date in January 2021, with possible charges of Assault and Mischief.

