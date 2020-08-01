Charges have been laid in relation to a road rage incident on July 30, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Road rage incident in downtown Campbell River results in charges

Action movie scene caught on video, which helped identify driver

Charges have been laid in relation to a incident of road rage that happened in downtown Campbell River on July 30.

The collision occurred in downtown Campbell River at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. Two SUVs were involved. One tried to pass the other which resulted in “screeching tires, and a side by side collision straight out of an action movie,” according to the RCMP press release. The incident was caught on camera, which helped police locate one of the vehicles.

Police had already been called to the scene by one of the individuals in the incident and with that call and the video posted by Mr. Kurbis, police were able to locate the second vehicle and lay Motor Vehicle Act charges, said Const. Maury Tyre. The investigation indicated that the incident had been more a result of impatience rather than an incidence of street racing.

The public is reminded by RCMP to be patient when operating their vehicles.

“So often a little extra hurry ends in a very expensive incident,” the release read.

RELATED: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Weekly RCMP update: Bike thefts and persistent driving while prohibited


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Just Posted

Road rage incident in downtown Campbell River results in charges

Action movie scene caught on video, which helped identify driver

North Island Hospital Campbell River’s campus has a new food forest

And the hospital staff is encouraging the community to come ‘nibble’ on the produce

Police seeing treatment of U.S. licence plate holders that borders on criminal harassment

Campbell River RCMP channel Dr. Bonnie Henry when dealing with American plates – Be calm, be kind

Vancouver Island community organizes luncheon for seniors to beat COVID-19 blues

Sayward Community Recreation Association and Mowi teamed up to deliver lunch boxes to senior citizens in Sayward

RCMP officers often the frontline of overdose prevention

Overdose prevention is primarily the responsibility of Island Health Authority but your… Continue reading

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Adopted owner grateful for staff at WAVE

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

‘My ideal would be that I go back to a classroom where everybody’s wearing masks,’ says Lizanne Foster

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Island bottle depot holds drive to help former worker

Dennis Renaud was diagnosed with cancer only months after retiring

Most Read