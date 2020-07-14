Weekly RCMP update: Bike thefts and persistent driving while prohibited

Campbell River RCMP detachment seeing bicycle theft as an ongoing concern

Theft of bicycles continues to be a concern in Campbell River, the RCMP say.

Most of these bicycles seem to be taken from yards or bike racks where they have been left unattended or unlocked, but there have been two instances in the last month where bicycles have been stolen from riders in the brief few minutes they’ve left their bikes on a trail while they take a brief respite in the bush on foot.

Two of these instances have occurred in Beaver Lodge Lands with the owners of the bicycles being away from their bikes only two or three minutes.

“Unfortunately, this means someone is wandering the Beaver Lodge Lands, hoping to locate unattended bicycles, and take off with them,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “All we can tell people is don’t take your eyes off your belongings, if it’s not locked or bolted down it can be gone in seconds. In addition, if you value your belongings, please keep serial numbers somewhere. Most of our stolen bicycle reports have no serial numbers and it makes it very difficult to verify the ownership of a recovered bicycle.”

Driving While Prohibited; some people just fail to understand the rules

One driver in Campbell River has been apprehended three times since June 16 for operating a vehicle while disqualified from doing so.

“It may seem like a relatively minor offence,” said Const. Tyre, “but the reality is, the person had to have made enough driving errors to lose their licence in the first place. That means the driver is just not safe to be on the roads and continually chooses to violate the rules that most people diligently follow. This person puts people’s lives at risk every time he’s behind the wheel.”

If you know of someone driving that shouldn’t be or wish to report any other crime, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Service update

The Campbell River RCMP had responded to 8,336 calls for service by July 9th, 2020. With 357 calls for service from July 3 through July 9, it would seem that summertime has definitely arrived.

RELATED: Abuse rarely stops without intervention – RCMP

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds should have put $900M into Canada Summer Jobs program: Opposition
Next story
Family of Canadian child stuck in Syria taking government to court

Just Posted

Weekly RCMP update: Bike thefts and persistent driving while prohibited

Campbell River RCMP detachment seeing bicycle theft as an ongoing concern

Over 21 Campbell River tourism businesses benefit from resiliency program

Vancouver Island Tourism Resiliency Program is helping businesses pivot and adapt to the COVID-19 imposed changes in industry

NIC online marine training accessed by mariners across the country

NIC was among the first post-secondary schools to receive approval for digital marine courses

Search for missing hiker suspended once again

Search for Laurence Philippsen was revived over the weekend after new information was received

NIC practical nursing students hone skills on pandemic’s front line

‘It also has become clear that this is my thing,’ – NIC practical nursing student Breanna Patterson

Sources say Canada, U.S. likely to extend mutual travel ban into late August

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility after a phone call with U.S. President

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

From theatres to patios, Vancouver Island Symphony plays through the pandemic

A series of pop-up concerts are taking place in various locations from Saltair to Comox

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

Port Alberni will have a salmon derby on Labour Day after all

Alberni Valley Tyee Club reveals ‘socially distanced’ derby only for Labour Day 2020

‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit drugs

Part 2: Many pushed into addiction by ‘toxic stress,’ says White Rock psychologist

Hotel rooms for B.C. homeless too hasty, NDP government told

Businesses forced out, but crime goes down, minister says

Suspicious fire quenched before reaching gunpowder in Nanaimo’s historic Bastion

Probe underway in basement blaze that erupted near where powder stored to fire signature cannons

Most Read