Dashcam footage posted on Reddit June 23, 2020 shows a driver of a car speeding through a Maple Ridge school zone and veering into oncoming traffic passing a pair of motorcycles. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

Dashcam footage shared on social media shows a driver carelessly speeding through a Lower Mainland school zone as they move into oncoming traffic weaving through a pair of motorcycles.

The video from June 19 shared on Reddit Tuesday shows a driver with a dashcam entering the 232nd Street and 128 Avenue intersection in Maple Ridge after the traffic light turned green.

Ahead of the driver are two motorcycles.

Once the driver crosses the 128 Avenue traffic light a car is seen on its right side speeding through a bike lane barely squeezing onto the road in front of Yennadon Elementary.

Passing in a school zone from r/MapleRidge

The car then goes into oncoming traffic as it passes the pair of motorcycles.

According to the comments the footage has been submitted to police.

Driving

Olivia Munn and Dr. Bonnie Henry team up for ONE World COVID-19 campaign

Logger Mike now Campbell River’s public health “mask-ot”

Logger Mike has a new look for 2020. Campbell River’s larger-than-life downtown… Continue reading

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island breaks ground on new home away from home in Campbell River

Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island officially broke ground today on a… Continue reading

GALLERY: Community-created banners brighten Campbell River streets

Campbell River Art Council’s Banner Project hits the streets

Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases

First public school teacher to test positive with COVID-19

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

Body of serviceman from Nanaimo, who died in helicopter crash, to be returned Saturday

Capt. Kevin Hagen was one of six who died in helicopter crash in Mediterranean Sea April 29

Police seek suspect in downtown Victoria hate crime, victim struck with bottle

Man allegedly yelled derogatory terms about victim’s sexuality during assault

MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett wants fair compensation for impacted business owners

NDP changing B.C. Hydro rules to import clean electricity

‘Lots of interest’ in developing Burrard Thermal site

