Campbell River RCMP are looking for missing person Bernard Eberlein, who was last seen in Campbell River on March 27. Image provided

RCMP looking for missing Campbell River man

Bernard Eberlein was last seen in Campbell River on March 27

Campbell River RCMP are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.

Bernard Eberlein was last seen on Friday, March 27 in Campbell River.

He is described as being about 60 years old, 5’6” tall and 166 lbs, with blue eyes and grey hair with blonde tips.

Police are asking anyone with information on Eberlein’s current location, or anyone who may have seen him since March 27 to call them at 250-286-6221.

