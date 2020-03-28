One person in hospital, one in police custody following early morning high speed crash in Willow Point

Officers were in the area for a break and enter investigation

An investigation is ongoing following an early morning high-speed crash in Willow Point Saturday, March 28. Black Press File Photo

An investigation is ongoing following a high-speed crash in Willow Point early Saturday morning.

Campbell River RCMP was investigation a break and enter at a business near Westgate Road and the Island Highway at 4 a.m. on March 28.

RELATED: Campbell River fire crews respond to deck fire

According to an RCMP press release, as the officers were investigating the break and enter, they saw a vehicle driving quickly northbound on the Island Highway. The vehicle lost control and collided with trees, which ejected the passenger, who has serious, life-threatening injuries.

Officers did first aid immediately on the passenger and the driver was arrested. The passenger is receiving treatment for their injuries at the Campbell River hospital, while the driver is in police custody at the detachment.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP closing front counter service as of March 25

Island Highway was closed between Westgate and Hilchey Roads in Willow Point. The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Campbell River Major Crime Unit.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell RiverRCMP