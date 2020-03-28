One person in hospital, one in police custody following early morning high speed crash in Willow Point

An investigation is ongoing following a high-speed crash in Willow Point early Saturday morning.
Campbell River RCMP was investigation a break and enter at a business near Westgate Road and the Island Highway at 4 a.m. on March 28.
According to an RCMP press release, as the officers were investigating the break and enter, they saw a vehicle driving quickly northbound on the Island Highway. The vehicle lost control and collided with trees, which ejected the passenger, who has serious, life-threatening injuries.
Officers did first aid immediately on the passenger and the driver was arrested. The passenger is receiving treatment for their injuries at the Campbell River hospital, while the driver is in police custody at the detachment.
Island Highway was closed between Westgate and Hilchey Roads in Willow Point. The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Campbell River Major Crime Unit.
