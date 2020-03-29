Buckminster the Grey Owl is missing from his usual perch at Stories Beach, just south of Campbell River, artist Alex Witcombe said. Drifted Creations/Facebook

‘Do the right thing. Return the joy you have taken,’ – local driftwood artist asks for return of missing owl sculpture

Buckminster the Owl is missing from his usual perch at Stories Beach

A beloved animal sculpture is missing from its perch on Stories Beach, just south of Campbell River.

Drifted Creations artist Alex Witcombe confirmed Buckminster, the Grey Owl’s disappearance on his Facebook page March 28.

“It’s official,” writes Witcombe. “Buckminster the Grey Owl at Stories Beach has been owl-napped and is no longer there.

“It really sucks that in times when people need every tiny scrap of joy they can, someone makes the deliberate choice to remove one of these pieces of joy.”

After initial reports came in that Buckminster might be missing, Witcombe put a call out on his Facebook page to see if anyone could confirm he’d flown the coop.

RELATED: Campbell River artists looking for a spot to put a 20-foot long driftwood salmon

A photo of his Buckminster’s empty perch with just the screws sticking up verified the flight.

Witcombe said the owl sculpture didn’t leave of his own accord.

“Whoever owl-napped him unscrewed the claws from the stump as well,” said Witcombe.

It’s not the first time a member of his driftwood menagerie has gone missing.

Fergus the Fox disappeared in 2018 from his log in the Beaver lodge Lands, but reappeared the following week.

The sculpture was later relocated to the Oyster River Nature Park trail, but disappeared again in July 2019. It was recovered by police a few days later.

RELATED: ‘Merry Driftmas’: Westcoastees launches line of driftwood art-inspired Christmas sweaters, shirts

Witcombe isn’t sure of what motivated the theft of Buckminster, but does have a message for whoever is responsible:

“If you nabbed Buckminster in the hopes of displaying him in your yard or garden, maybe think twice and anonymously return him.

“Somebody somewhere at some point is going to recognize the sculpture and then your game is up. Do the right thing. Return the joy you have taken.”

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell RiverCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid
Next story
Evening world update: U.S. restrictions extended 30 days; NY deaths near 1,000

Just Posted

‘Do the right thing. Return the joy you have taken,’ – local driftwood artist asks for return of missing owl sculpture

Buckminster the Owl is missing from his usual perch at Stories Beach

UPDATE: Speed, alcohol not ruled out as factors in crash that left one person dead

Police watchdog, Campbell River Major Crimes Unit are investigating

Campbell River Isolationpalooza II

Featuring all local musicians! The Mirror’s virtual concert, of sorts!

WATCH: Emergency services joins nightly salute to Campbell River frontline workers

Parade with lights and sirens stopped in front of Campbell River Hospital

Campbell River Storm says make some noise for healthcare workers

Car horns, pots and pans, applause and yelling all encouraged

14-day quarantine is key, but hospitals preparing for potential COVID-19 ‘surge’: Tam

Influx of snowbirds, March break travellers expected

Campbell River grocers working to provide essential service

Ongoing list of hours and details about local grocery stores

Campbell River restaurant creates comprehensive list of services fellow local restaurants offer

Whistlin’ Waffle posts list to its Facebook page

Evening world update: U.S. restrictions extended 30 days; NY deaths near 1,000

Comprehensive world update, with the latest developments in the COVID-19 crisis

‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

Single mom in Golden says she’s already going to the food bank after being laid off

Canada will make sure masks sent by China meet quality standards: Trudeau

Chinese Embassy tweeted that China was sending 30,000 medical masks along with gowns, gloves and goggles

B.C. issues guidelines about distancing, reusable bags to grocery stores amid COVID-19

Hand sanitizer and markers to keep lines two metres are apart are needed, province says

No plans to call in military right now to enforce COVID-19 quarantine: Trudeau

Trudeau unveils $7.5M for Kids Help Phone, $9M for vulnerable seniors amid COVID-19

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions

Most Read