RCMP looking for alleged ‘dock pirates’

RCMP are looking for information on the identity of these two individuals, pictured at the Fisherman’s Wharf Dock on Oct. 16, 2020 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Photos supplied by Campbell River RCMP.

Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a pair of “dock pirates.”

Two individuals were caught on surveillance video stealing from vessels at the Fisherman’s Wharf Marina at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. Lines were also cut on the dock at around the same time.

A Caucasian male, 20-30 years old with a slender build was caught on surveillance video, as was a masked man of unknown ethnicity or age.

The RCMP are asking for any information related to the incident or that could lead to the identity of the males in the photos. People are asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 and reference file number 20-12995.

