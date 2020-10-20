RCMP caution about sharing intimate images

Campbell River RCMP are warning people to think twice about taking intimate photos or videos.

According to a release from the detachment, “anyone can be victimized if they allow themselves to have videos or pictures taken” when engaging in intimate acts.

“More and more, the people who are victimized are actually middle aged,” the release continued.

The RCMP continued, explaining that when people are in the honeymoon period of their relationship, they are likely to try different things like creating these images. However, when the relationship starts to fall apart that can lead to trouble. Images are easily shared online, and they can be difficult to remove once shared.

According to the Criminal Code, distribution of an intimate image without consent can result in up to five years in jail as well as financial restitution. When the images are of people under the age of 18, it falls under creating and distributing child pornography, which carries a maximum 14 year sentence.

Really, in the great scheme of things, if you value your personal privacy in any way, it’s just not worth letting intimate images or videos be created of yourself, said Const. Maury Tyre. We recognize the level of social acceptance that creating such images has gained, but once they’re made, they are just far, far too easy to lose control of.

