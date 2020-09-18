Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River RCMP describe violent incident as ‘disturbing event’

Skatepark incident described by RCMP as ‘violence for violence[’s] sake’

Campbell River RCMP are seeing a spike in incidents of violence for violence’s sake, according to the latest community update from the detachment.

Though the total number of files are down from the same time last year, the RCMP are seeing an increase in “disturbing events that appear to be violence for violence[’s] sake,” including a recent event at the Willow Point Sportsplex skatepark where several individuals were seen on social media ganging up to beat up one other person.

To say the least, what occurred in that video appears criminal in nature, said Const. Maury Tyre. I cannot stress to guardians enough, talk to the youth in your care (your kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, foster kids) and explain to them their legal jeopardy in regards to ganging up on someone, especially if they get injured.

The release said that these kinds of incidents seem to be happening amongst the younger population. Tyre went on to stress that posting criminal offences on social media is a “foolish” thing to do, since it makes locating and identifying suspects easier for police and shows a misunderstanding of how widely these kinds of posts can be disseminated.

“If anyone, young or old thinks that a swarming kind of behaviour is acceptable, then its truly time to re-assess the functionality of their moral compass,” the release read.

Domestic Statistics for August 2020

Domestic incidents decreased in August over the same period in 2019. However more work is needed. Of the 38 files reported in August, many were not specifically assaults, rather people who are having trouble dealing with disagreements in socially acceptable ways.

Many of these events are screaming and yelling matches or threats which are called in early to the police and the events are able to be de-escalated and a violent offence is able to be prevented, said Tyre. “We really need to thank the public for reaching out to us early in these instances. Unfortunately people often feel the need to air their disagreements and concerns when they are at the height of their emotional frustration and it’s very risky.

“The common recommendation to the arguing parties is to walk away from the moment and come back to the problem, calm and willing to have a civil conversation. Never engage in serious disagreement discussions that requires logical thought when you are intoxicated. It’s far too often, something minor can turn into something major with the introduction of liquor or drugs,” he added.

Those who are the victim of or know a victim of domestic violence are asked to call the RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP outline their approach to mental health calls

Campbell River RCMP looking for those responsible for ‘hate speech’ graffiti


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns
Next story
Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP describe violent incident as ‘disturbing event’

Skatepark incident described by RCMP as ‘violence for violence[’s] sake’

North Island area timber supply under review

Review will inform annual cut for the next ten years

Campbell River photographer takes second place in Wildlife-in-Focus photo contest

Over 950 photos submitted in province-wide contest

Campbell River homelessness groups prepare for winter in a pandemic

Winter presents unique challenges to people experiencing homelessness this year

The secret life of tadpoles

Vancouver Island photographer Maxwel Hohn’s documentary traces the ‘big little migration’ of western toad tadpoles

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Long-term care need pressuring acute care in Comox Valley, Strathcona

Region could use a couple of large facilities for seniors on the north part of the Island

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan: Top 5 things you need to know

Jobs training, tax incentives for employers to hire staff and more

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

Most Read