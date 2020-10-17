RCMP investigating assault by Royal Bank in Campbell River

The Campbell River RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating an assault which occurred near the Royal Bank on Shopper’s Row on October 15.

Police were called to the scene before 11:00 p.m. where a 60-year-old man had been assaulted and required medical attention. The man was transported to hospital by the BC Ambulance Service. At the hospital, his condition deteriorated and he was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon (Oct. 16).

“At this point in time our job is to ensure that we conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances around the event,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

The police are asking for witnesses who have not yet spoken to them to contact the local detachment at 250-286-6221.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

RCMP