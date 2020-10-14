RCMP asking for information on Holling case on anniversary of disappearance

Holling disappeared in 2017

Jordan Holling was last seen in October, 2017. Campbell River RCMP are asking the public to contact them with information on the case. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP.

Jordan Holling was last seen in October, 2017. Campbell River RCMP are asking the public to contact them with information on the case. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP.

The third anniversary of the disappearance of Jordan Holling is on October 16, and RCMP are reminding people to contact them with any information on Holling’s disappearance.

We definitely know as this anniversary approaches there will be renewed interest in the case,said Cpl. Chad Murray. The Campbell River RCMP continue to take and investigate all leads that we receive and review the information we have already investigated.

Holling left work from a Campbell River A&W on October 15, 2017. He went to a friend’s house, and stayed there until sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. the next morning to walk a short distance home. He did not make it home that night, and did not show up for work the next day.

At the time of his disappearance, he was 17 years old. He was described as 5’11”, and at the time of his disappearance was 145 pounds. He had shaggy brown hair, wore glasses and was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

Those with information are asked to have respect for the family’s privacy and contact the Campbell River RCMP directly at 250-286-6221.

