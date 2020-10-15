Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)

Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a woman who allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee on an employee at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

The incident happened at the Terminal Park location Tuesday, shortly after 11 a.m.

“It’s over the top. The employee could have been injured and it’s quite a selfish gesture,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

He said investigators are reviewing dash cam video that was turned over to them, which showed footage of the suspect throwing the contents of the coffee cup through one of the restaurant drive-thru windows. There were also several witnesses to the incident and police are confident they will be able to find the person responsible.

“Our understanding is the individual was upset about having the wrong beverage provided by the McDonald’s … and decided to throw the coffee at one of the employees,” he said. “It was uncalled for and could have caused serious injuries.”

O’Brien said the employee splashed by the coffee is a longtime male employee of the restaurant who was not injured and continued on with his shift following the incident.

READ ALSO: Vernon woman suing McDonald’s for spilled coffee

READ ALSO: Parksville man shows gun, demands coffee

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman with long brown hair, 40 to 50 years old with a medium build. The woman could face charges of assault if she is found.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Neighbours rally to help Duncan man after trailer fire

Just Posted

Lisa Green and her husband Chris at the Winnipeg hospital. Photo supplied by Shari Green.
Campbell River woman flies home one last time

Community donations brought cancer patient Lisa Green home to Campbell River

The forestry industry was one of the major topics of discussion at the Oct. 13 All-Candidates Forum at the Tidemark Theatre. Black Press File Photo
Election 2020: North Island candidates give their views on supporting forestry

Different answers to the problems affecting the economic stability of region’s largest industry

North Island Votes. Campbell River Mirror graphic
North Island candidates hit the campaign trail COVID-19-style

Technology and safety protocols rule the day in the 2020 election

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting in Campbell River begins today

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

The study conducted for BC Council of Forest Industries found that more than 340 communities and 120 Indigenous Nations and organizations of all sizes benefited economically from the forest industry supply chain . (Black Press file photo)
B.C. forest industry bought $7 billion worth goods and services from local suppliers: study

On Vancouver Island, $1.2 billion worth of goods and services were purchased from 1,600 suppliers, most from Nanaimo and Campbell River

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 cases in B.C., Aug. 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1st case of child with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, shows similarities to Kawasaki disease

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Neighbours have set up a GoFundMe account to help Peter Colyn, whose trailer was severely damaged in a fire last month. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Neighbours rally to help Duncan man after trailer fire

GoFundMe account set up to help with clean-up and moving

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

B.C.’s court of appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Ruth Marisol Sanhueza, who had been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference, has won her appeal in court

Most Read