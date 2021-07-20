Public invited to learn about Tsunami mapping in SRD

Zoom meetings to be held in mid-August

The Strathcona Regional District is holding a series of virtual presentations on the different tsunami flood maps for local communities.

“For the past year, the focus of this project has been obtaining data as well as local knowledge to develop inundation maps for the northwest coast of Vancouver Island,” said SRD board chair Brad Unger. “We are excited to be at the project stage where we can now present people with the preliminary maps that shows how a tsunami will affect their community.”

The meeting will include a presentation by Northwest Hydraulic Consultants and Ocean Networks Canada of tsunami mapping followed by an interactive question and answer period.

During the meeting, the SRD will:

• Share the work that has been completed

• Discuss their next steps

• Most importantly – hear your thoughts and feedback

These virtual presentation and engagement sessions will take place via Zoom on the following days:

• Wednesday August 18 | 1:00-2:30 pm

• Thursday August 19 | 7:00-8:30 pm

• Wednesday August 25 | 1:00-2:30 pm

• Thursday August 26 | 7:00-8:30 pm

No preregistration is required, and the same content will be presented at each event. The event zoom links are

available online at www.srd.ca/nwvi-tsunami-risk-project.

“Detailed maps of future tsunami flooding (inundation) are needed for the allocation of evacuation routes and long-term planning in vulnerable coastal communities” said Unger.

