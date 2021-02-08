SRD wants input on tsunami planning

The SRD is looking for input from residents who live north of Gold River on their tsunami preparedness plan. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Strathcona Regional District wants input from communities north of Gold River on their future tsunami planning endeavours.

The regional district has a survey that is open until Feb. 26, asking people living in the northern areas of the regional district to give feedback and input on tsunami planning. The goal of the project is to better understand the risks from tsunamis through modeling, risk assessment and community and Indigenous knowledge.

“This SRD-lead project is a collaborative endeavor with five First Nations, four municipalities, two Regional Districts and several private and provincial stakeholders. Their collective local knowledge is invaluable to the disaster planning process” said SRD Chair Brad Unger. “A priority of the project is to learn from and share the experience, knowledge, and history of these communities. This engagement will be paired with the outputs of tsunami modelling and will provide a better understanding of tsunami hazards, promote risk awareness, and enhance community resilience.”

Tsunamis can affect all areas that are open and connected to the ocean, including inlets, sounds and other navigable ways.

“If you are linked to such areas, the project team is interested in understanding what your concerns are associated to tsunamis and how they could affect you, or if you had any experience of a tsunami event you would like to share,” reads a press release from the regional district.

“The history, traditions, languages and knowledge of our people are the core of our heritage. The first step of our public engagement process was for our team to collect in-depth stories from elders regarding their lived experiences with past tsunamis in the area. The next phase involves a holistic discussion with every member in a west coast community in the Strathcona Regional District or Mt. Waddington Regional District that is interested in participating,” said Cynthia Blackstone, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k:tles7et’h’ First Nation’s Chief Administrative Officer.

While the majority of the survey is focused on residents, there are questions that are directed to regular visitors to the area. The survey is available online, and was sent in the mail to affected addresses. The mailed surveys can be dropped off in the following locations:

Nuchatlaht First Nation office

Village of Gold River office (front door drop slot)

Village of Port Alice office

Village of Tahsis office (outside drop box)

Village of Zeballos office

Pre-paid return postage can be requested by contacting preparedness@srd.ca or 250-830-6702.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

