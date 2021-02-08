The SRD is looking for input from residents who live north of Gold River on their tsunami preparedness plan. (Black Press Media file photo)

The SRD is looking for input from residents who live north of Gold River on their tsunami preparedness plan. (Black Press Media file photo)

SRD wants input on tsunami planning

Looking for Indigenous and local knowledge to inform planning process

The Strathcona Regional District wants input from communities north of Gold River on their future tsunami planning endeavours.

The regional district has a survey that is open until Feb. 26, asking people living in the northern areas of the regional district to give feedback and input on tsunami planning. The goal of the project is to better understand the risks from tsunamis through modeling, risk assessment and community and Indigenous knowledge.

“This SRD-lead project is a collaborative endeavor with five First Nations, four municipalities, two Regional Districts and several private and provincial stakeholders. Their collective local knowledge is invaluable to the disaster planning process” said SRD Chair Brad Unger. “A priority of the project is to learn from and share the experience, knowledge, and history of these communities. This engagement will be paired with the outputs of tsunami modelling and will provide a better understanding of tsunami hazards, promote risk awareness, and enhance community resilience.”

Tsunamis can affect all areas that are open and connected to the ocean, including inlets, sounds and other navigable ways.

“If you are linked to such areas, the project team is interested in understanding what your concerns are associated to tsunamis and how they could affect you, or if you had any experience of a tsunami event you would like to share,” reads a press release from the regional district.

“The history, traditions, languages and knowledge of our people are the core of our heritage. The first step of our public engagement process was for our team to collect in-depth stories from elders regarding their lived experiences with past tsunamis in the area. The next phase involves a holistic discussion with every member in a west coast community in the Strathcona Regional District or Mt. Waddington Regional District that is interested in participating,” said Cynthia Blackstone, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k:tles7et’h’ First Nation’s Chief Administrative Officer.

While the majority of the survey is focused on residents, there are questions that are directed to regular visitors to the area. The survey is available online, and was sent in the mail to affected addresses. The mailed surveys can be dropped off in the following locations:

  • Nuchatlaht First Nation office
  • Village of Gold River office (front door drop slot)
  • Village of Port Alice office
  • Village of Tahsis office (outside drop box)
  • Village of Zeballos office

Pre-paid return postage can be requested by contacting preparedness@srd.ca or 250-830-6702.

RELATED: Vancouver Island First Nations, regional district to roll out tsunami mapping project

Campbell River wants input on Climate Change Action plan


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local NewsStrathcona Regional DistrictTsunami

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Neighbours pull man from burning residence
Next story
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Just Posted

STOP SIGN
RCMP to crack down on “California stops” – failing to stop at a stop sign

Drivers in the South MacPhedran area can expect a RCMP crackdown on… Continue reading

Black Press media file
Major crime unit investigating homicide in Sayward

A Sayward man was initially taken into custody and has been released as the investigation continues.

COVID
Real Canadian Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company reports result in regular update

Oyster River Volunteer Firefighters battle Saturday night cabin fire. Photo provided by Campbell River RCMP
Neighbours pull man from burning residence

Cabin south of Campbell River gutted by blaze; victim treated for burns, smoke inhalation

The SRD is looking for input from residents who live north of Gold River on their tsunami preparedness plan. (Black Press Media file photo)
SRD wants input on tsunami planning

Looking for Indigenous and local knowledge to inform planning process

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A seaweed farm installation in Klahoose First Nations Territory by Cortes Island. (Cascadia Seaweed photo)
Seaweed farming opens world of opportunity for coastal B.C.

“It’s projects like this that can show what true reconciliation is about.”

Shelley Meyers and Bono on their long drive down from Holland Lake. (Submitted photo)
Lost Vancouver Island dog found after 12 days in snowy wilderness

Shelley Meyers found Bono on the west end of Holland Lake

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Crews with the $3.5-million provincially funded Marine Debris Removal Initiative remove discarded and lost gear from B.C.’s central coast in the summer of 2020. (Photo supplied by the Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.)
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Government-funded project employed out-of-work marine-tour operators

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)
Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg

The BC SPCA say Hero the kitten was found with a bandage wrapped tightly around leg

Some of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ “least-wanted Valentines” for 2021 displayed on a table at a media event in Surrey on Monday morning, Feb. 8. (submitted photo: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers)
Top 10 ‘least-wanted Valentines’ list ranks B.C.’s most wanted fugitives

‘Some of these fugitives have been missing a year or even longer’

Most Read