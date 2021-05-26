Psychotic break sends man running screaming and naked around Campbell River neighbourhood

Shortly after midnight on May 2 residents in the 500 block of Cormorant Road awoke to a female screaming and they believed it to be a domestic violence incident.

What they found when they awoke, was anything but, said Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre.

“A young man experiencing a psychotic break was running around the neighbourhood stark naked and screaming and yelling,” Const. Tyre said in a press release. “Officers arrived quickly and apprehended the young man and took him to hospital. It was determined that the psychotic break had been hastened by the use of cocaine or a similar chemical nervous system stimulant.”

