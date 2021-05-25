Island Health has announced the opening of new youth treatment beds, including the first site with multi-bed capacity in the Comox Valley. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Substance use treatment beds for youth added in the Comox Valley and Campbell River

Five supportive recovery treatment and withdrawal management beds will open this June in the Comox Valley. In Campbell River, one new supportive recovery treatment bed opened this spring increasing the total number of beds in the community to five. All the new beds will be accessible to youth living in the Island Health region.

The John Howard Society of North Island will operate the new beds in both the Comox Valley and Campbell River. Youth substance use treatment beds are supported by additional programs throughout the day, evening, and weekends that includes recreation and community access, group sessions, life skills, counselling, and harm reduction, as well as access to cultural activities and supports. Youth are also linked to Island Health funded-substance use counselling in both communities.

“With these new supports, youth facing challenging substance use issues will be able to access the higher level of support they need closer to home,” said Island Health board chair, Leah Hollins.

Access to these beds is based on referral from primary care providers and other health and social service professionals. Referral considers each youth’s needs and the appropriate treatment options available. Annual operating costs for these beds are $895,000 funded by the province and Island Health.

“It is vital that when young people and their families are facing mental health and substance use challenges the supports are there when and where they need them,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “I’m grateful for all the hard work and co-operation from all partners to provide these services and help build a system of care that works for everyone.”

ALSO: Youth support service coming to Comox Valley






