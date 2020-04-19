Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in solving a break and enter at Mystic Earth Creations on April 6. Image provided

Police seek community help in solving jewelry store smash and grab

Theft occurred at Mystic Earth Creations on April 6

Campbell River RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in solving a break and enter earlier this month.

Just after 3 a.m. on April 6, a person in a hoodie with their face covered smashed the front door of Mystic Earth Creations and took off with a “substantial amount of jewelry,” according to Campbell River Crime Stoppers.

Police are asking people who may have knowledge of the incident or those who may recognize the person in the photo to come forward.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, or through their website: campbellriver.crimestoppersweb.com.

