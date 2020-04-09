Early morning break-in at Campbell River hardware store

‘Brazen’ break in at Adam’s Tarp and Tool in the early hours of April 9, RCMP say

The Campbell River RCMP are investigating following a brazen break in at Adam’s Tarp and Tool in the early hours of April 9.

Campbell River RCMP members were called to an alarm at Adam’s Tarp and Tool on 16th Ave. at 5:18 a.m. on April 9. Officers were on scene within a minute of the call being dispatched.

Upon arrival, officers found one of the building’s windows had been smashed in and some nearby items had been scooped up.

The suspect is described as:

  • male with a slender build
  • 5 ft 9 in to 6ft
  • wearing a black jacket and red hoodie
  • carrying a black or navy backpack
  • wearing slip on leather hiking style shoes

Items taken from the store were Coast Industrial Brand headlamps and Milwaukee industrial headlamps. Both brands are designed for use with hard hats.

The Campbell River RCMP are asking that if you have any information regarding this Break and Enter that you call the police directly at 250-286-6221.

