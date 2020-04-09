Sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, someone chose to discharge a pellet gun towards a home on Fairway Dr. putting a hole into a garage window. Campbell River RCMP photo

Pellet shooting considered mischief but is still a crime, Campbell River RCMP say

Discharging a projectile east of the Inland Highway in Campbell River is illegal

Sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, someone fired a pellet gun towards a home on Fairway Drive putting a hole into a garage window.

The incident did not appear to be targeted, but, rather, a random act of mischief.

“It’s important to note that discharging a projectile east of the Inland Highway in Campbell River is illegal,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “Even if it’s only a pellet gun, it’s still not allowed.”

In this matter, the individual caused damage worth well over $2,000 dollars, Tyre said.

“There was also a significant risk to public safety as clearly the individual with the pellet gun was not a responsible individual,” Tyre said.

If someone has information as to the identity of the shooter or would like to report any other crime, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Campbell River RCMP: Crime Update for April 9:

The Campbell River RCMP have responded to 4,165 calls for service so far in 2020. This is an increase of 3.2 per cent when compared to 2019.

“The detachment did see a modest decrease in call volume for the first two weeks of Covid-19 isolation,” said Const. Maury Tyre, “but we are seeing the call numbers rise to similar levels as last year, especially during daytime hours.”

Crime Prevention:

Property crime continues to be a significantly reported crime. Many of the incidents are thefts from motor vehicles that are unlocked and items stolen that have been left unsecured in yards.

A simple tactic to deal with these kinds of crimes is setting yourself a daily reminder on a cell phone to check the security of your home, vehicle, and yard. Set an alarm for 9pm nightly and conduct your checks.

