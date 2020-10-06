Police are asking anyone with information about the thefts of a mini excavator and trailer on Oct. 5 to contact them. File photo

Police search for mini excavator driven away from business by thieves

Machine was then loaded onto a stolen trailer and driven away: RCMP

Campbell River RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a mini excavator that was driven off the Brandt Tractor lot before being loaded onto a stolen trailer and driven away.

According to a press release, RCMP were notified of the theft just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Surveillance cameras picked up two men riding the John Deere 26G mini excavator along 14th Avenue and onto Spruce Street, where police say it was loaded onto a trailer they believe was stolen from a nearby business.

The mini excavator is a John Deere model, serial #1FF026GXTJK264125 and the trailer is a 2006 express utility trailer, B.C. license plate UFV 78R.

Police are asking anyone with information about the thefts to contact them at 250-286-6221.

RELATED: RCMP request public assistance in locating two people in connection with graffiti incident

RELATED: Campbell River police kept busy Monday morning

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River School Board chooses to fund sick leave replacement over outdoor education

Just Posted

Campbell River School Board chooses to fund sick leave replacement over outdoor education

Sick leave costs could double this year as district asks sick staff to stay home

Facey embarks on election campaign for BC Liberals

Five-year, around-the-world sailing voyage prepares him for the stormy seas of politics

MP Rachel Blaney tables two environmental petitions in Ottawa

Green New Deal and Forestry Pesticides two topics of petitions

RCMP request public assistance in locating two people in connection with graffiti incident

The Campbell River RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two… Continue reading

Four overdose victims expected to survive after police intervention in Campbell River

Victims were located at the courthouse last night

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

Vancouver Island climate activist asks B.C.’s top doc to look into jail COVID-19 protocols

Following arrest, Extinction Rebellion co-founder writes Bonnie Henry about his Nanaimo experience

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Most Read