Campbell River police kept busy Monday morning

Report of shots fired and a fire behind Chances within an hour of each other Oct. 5

The Campbell River RCMP are looking into a report of shots being fired in the 2700 Block of Woodburn Road in the early morning hours of Oct. 5.

At approximately 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible domestic in progress in the 2700 block of Woodburn Road.

The ensuing investigation indicated the incident was not a domestic occurrence, but instead that an argument and altercation had occurred between the occupants of two separate vehicles and had concluded with one individual firing a firearm at the other vehicle and then fleeing the area. Nobody was struck by the gunfire.

Police Dog Services were called in and a loaded firearm was located at the scene.

The investigation into the incident continues and is being aided by the Campbell River Street Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services.

Police are presently searching for the accused in the occurrence. All entities involved are known to police and it believed that there is no risk to the general public.

Police are also investigating a fire downtown that happened about an hour later outside Shot in the Dark on the Island Highway.

The Campbell River Fire Department responded to a fire that appeared to have originated in shopping carts in between Chances Casino and the rear entrance of Shot in the Dark at approximately 3 a.m.

The RCMP release on the fire says it has been determined to have been set by accident by a female who had been living on the street who somehow managed to set fire to the contents of her shopping carts. Fortunately nobody was injured by the fire when it got out of hand as flammable aerosols had been in the carts and exploded.

Police are presently determining whether charges are warranted.

