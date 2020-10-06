RCMP request public assistance in locating two people in connection with graffiti incident

Composite image of two suspects RCMP are seeking with regards to a business being graffiti’ed on the South Island Highway on Aug. 10. Images courtesy RCMP

The Campbell River RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects believed to be related to graffiti at a local business in the 2100 Block of the Island Highway South on Aug. 10.

Recently-received video stills of the suspects show one female who appears to be in her late teens and one male who also appears to be in his late teens. Police are asking that if anyone in the public recognizes either individual they contact the Campbell River RCMP.

Over the summer, graffiti cost the city and businesses thousands of dollars, RCMP media liaison officer Const. Maury Tyre said in a press release.

“In a very difficult time when victims are struggling to survive due to COVID-19 restrictions, the costs of cleanup could be very prohibitive,” Tyre said. “It’s important that these ‘artists’ get the picture that their actions are criminal and seriously financially hurting some people.”

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-0286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

MORE POLICE AND CRIME NEWS:

Campbell River police kept busy Monday morning

Campbell River woman injured by baseball bat after confronting intruders

Campbell River RCMP remind door-to-door solicitors of best practices

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.