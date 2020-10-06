Composite image of two suspects RCMP are seeking with regards to a business being graffiti’ed on the South Island Highway on Aug. 10. Images courtesy RCMP

RCMP request public assistance in locating two people in connection with graffiti incident

The Campbell River RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects believed to be related to graffiti at a local business in the 2100 Block of the Island Highway South on Aug. 10.

Recently-received video stills of the suspects show one female who appears to be in her late teens and one male who also appears to be in his late teens. Police are asking that if anyone in the public recognizes either individual they contact the Campbell River RCMP.

Over the summer, graffiti cost the city and businesses thousands of dollars, RCMP media liaison officer Const. Maury Tyre said in a press release.

“In a very difficult time when victims are struggling to survive due to COVID-19 restrictions, the costs of cleanup could be very prohibitive,” Tyre said. “It’s important that these ‘artists’ get the picture that their actions are criminal and seriously financially hurting some people.”

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-0286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP

Graffiti painted on the side of abuilding on the South Island Highway on Aug. 10. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

