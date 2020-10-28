Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo

Police investigation results in multiple property crime charges

A Campbell River RCMP investigation has lead to multiple property crime charges against a suspect.

In the last month, many residents in Campbell River have fallen victim to one of the most common property crimes. They wake up in the morning and they find their car has been rummaged through and valuables have been taken out of their vehicles. Most of these incidents can be attributed to vehicles that were left unlocked but the action still leaves the same level of victimization for the owners, that sense of an invasion of their personal space and well-being, RCMP media liaison officer Const. Maury Tyre says in a press release.

On Oct. 15, Shauna Adams was arrested by police after an attempted break and enter in the 1200 block of Shoppers Row. At the time, Adams was also under investigation for several other property-related offences including thefts from motor vehicles dating back to Sept. 2.

As of Oct. 26, 18 separate charges have been approved against Adams including, Possession of Stolen Property, Use of Stolen Credit Cards, Mischief, Theft Under $5,000, Break and Enter to a Residence, and Trespass at Night. At this time, Adams remains in custody.

“We were quite pleased to be able to have something to show for our investigative efforts and be able to hold the correct person accountable in some of these matters,” said Const. Tyre. “The resulting investigations that come from typically minor thefts are actually very labour intensive endeavours, requiring multiple recorded statements, statement transcription, video forensics, certified bank statements (if bank cards were stolen), and sometimes Police Dog Services and Forensic analysts. Typically these types of cases are run by General Duty investigators and the investigations are run concurrently while officers continue to respond to 50 to 70 files a day at the detachment.”

Note: Charged offences are based on alleged facts put forward by the police to Crown Counsel and are not convictions in court.

If you wish to report a crime, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency please call 911.

