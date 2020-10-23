RCMP remind people to lock their doors after dark. Black Press file photo.

RCMP remind people to lock their doors after dark. Black Press file photo.

RCMP seeing jump in property crime and unlocked vehicles

Drivers also cautioned to stay aware of changing road conditions

The Campbell River RCMP responded to a variety of calls in the last week, as the city experienced a spike in incidents related to property crime and thefts from unlocked vehicles.

A silver 2012 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from a residence in the 100 block of Dogwood St. in the early hours of Oct. 22. The vehicle had B.C. license plates reading DV324E. It also had a cracked windshield and dents in the trunk. The RCMP are asking for anyone who has seen the vehicle to contact them.

Also of note this week was a couple who woke up to a guest in the middle of the night who had consumed too much alcohol and passed out on their couch. According to police, the 20-year-old female was found passed out on the couch after wandering in to the wrong residence. The homeowners were understanding and she was able to find a safe place to stay the night.

The RCMP also responded to a call on Oct. 19 after a passenger vehicle was struck by a BC Transit bus on the corner of Dogwood St. and Evergreen Rd. The vehicle had turned left in front of the bus. RCMP say the issue was the change of signals from daylight hours to nighttime hours, where at that specific set of lights there is a turn signal right of way during daytime, but not at night. The driver suffered minor injuries. RCMP ask drivers to stay aware during changing road conditions.

RELATED: RCMP looking for alleged ‘dock pirates’

Wanted man from Calgary may be on Vancouver Island


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat
Next story
B.C. VOTES 2020: How each party plans to address the opioid crisis

Just Posted

Another modular unit is lifted into place on the second floor of the new supportive housing complex being built at 580 Dogwood Street on Thursday this past week. Photo by Cleo Corbett/City of Campbell River
Campbell River’s newest supportive housing facility rises on Dogwood Street

Pre-fab modular construction means the building can go on the foundation in under five days

RCMP remind people to lock their doors after dark. Black Press file photo.
RCMP seeing jump in property crime and unlocked vehicles

Drivers also cautioned to stay aware of changing road conditions

Reo Hashimoto is among the few international students that opted to stay in Campbell River over the summer. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s international students are having strange year, too

‘Nobody knew what was going to happen’

The Campbell River branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library is scheduled for demolition in 2021 to make way for a new $14-million library facility. File photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Mayor of Campbell River addresses concerns surrounding new library funding

‘This $14 million is the Vancouver Island Regional Library board’s money,’ mayor says

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall advisory for parts of Vancouver Island for Thursday and Friday.(File photo)
Snowfall expected in parts of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall advisory for north, east and inland Vancouver Island this week

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

Most Read