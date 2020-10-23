RCMP seeing jump in property crime and unlocked vehicles

The Campbell River RCMP responded to a variety of calls in the last week, as the city experienced a spike in incidents related to property crime and thefts from unlocked vehicles.

A silver 2012 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from a residence in the 100 block of Dogwood St. in the early hours of Oct. 22. The vehicle had B.C. license plates reading DV324E. It also had a cracked windshield and dents in the trunk. The RCMP are asking for anyone who has seen the vehicle to contact them.

Also of note this week was a couple who woke up to a guest in the middle of the night who had consumed too much alcohol and passed out on their couch. According to police, the 20-year-old female was found passed out on the couch after wandering in to the wrong residence. The homeowners were understanding and she was able to find a safe place to stay the night.

The RCMP also responded to a call on Oct. 19 after a passenger vehicle was struck by a BC Transit bus on the corner of Dogwood St. and Evergreen Rd. The vehicle had turned left in front of the bus. RCMP say the issue was the change of signals from daylight hours to nighttime hours, where at that specific set of lights there is a turn signal right of way during daytime, but not at night. The driver suffered minor injuries. RCMP ask drivers to stay aware during changing road conditions.

